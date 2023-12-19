TeeMates Firsts: Three generations at Kingston Beach

19 Dec 2023 | Participation |

Tom Groom has fallen in love with the game of golf through TeeMates activities and events in his home state of Tasmania, and now has a very special relationship with golf. Young Tom now joins his golf keen father John, and grandmother Ros in both social and competition rounds at Kingston Beach Golf Club, where Ros is the women's captain. "There is no doubt that TeeMates is the reason Tom now has the bug," said John. "He's playing every other day or so and scored 41 points in yesterday's comp and it's pleasing to see his handicap coming in." Since joining TeeMates, Tom has been awarded a junior scholarship at Kingston Beach, which grants him a membership and access to lessons. John excited that he and Ros can now share their passion for golf with Tom. "I also took him to Sydney for the Friday of the Australian Open, where he was lucky enough to meet the chef (Min Woo Lee)," he said. "It was such a privilege to be able to share a day at the golf with my son." It is stories like this that serve as a great reminder that golf is a sport for life and fun for all.