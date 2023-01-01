TeeMates | Junior golf community

TeeMates photoshoot_banner

TeeMates photoshoot juniors_image

TeeMates is our new golf community which supports all kids on their golfing journeys, giving kids and teenagers awesome access to all types of golf all over Australia.

It’s fun and interactive, gives kids a chance to play golf with their peers, get a Golf Australia handicap which helps track rounds and progress, a membership gift, and the chance to get out and play events!

Everybody is welcome at TeeMates, and we just want kids to have fun and go play! 

Here are just a few great things TeeMates members get access too:

  • Play golf for $5 through Youth on Course venues across Australia.

  • Get an official Golf Australia handicap which allows tracks your golf and progress.

  • A membership gift

  • Opportunities to play events specifically for kids and teenagers.

  • Free Local Tour registration with U.S. Kids Golf

