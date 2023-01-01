TeeMates | Junior golf community
TeeMates is our new golf community which supports all kids on their golfing journeys, giving kids and teenagers awesome access to all types of golf all over Australia.
It’s fun and interactive, gives kids a chance to play golf with their peers, get a Golf Australia handicap which helps track rounds and progress, a membership gift, and the chance to get out and play events!
Everybody is welcome at TeeMates, and we just want kids to have fun and go play!
Here are just a few great things TeeMates members get access too:
Play golf for $5 through Youth on Course venues across Australia.
Get an official Golf Australia handicap which allows tracks your golf and progress.
A membership gift
Opportunities to play events specifically for kids and teenagers.
Free Local Tour registration with U.S. Kids Golf
At TeeMates you have a choice of three offerings to continue you journey in golf.
TeeOff – starting your journey in golf but not sure where to start? Why not sign up to receive promotional offers, and educational opportunities at no cost.
TeeMates – The perfect option for those already playing golf, but wanting to play and learn more, have fun - and join the golfing community for $49 each year.
TeeMates Plus - The ultimate option to get out to practise, play, and compete with your friends + earn an official Golf Australia handicap for $109 each year.
Youth on Course is a not-for-profit organisation based in the United States. Its core purpose is to breakdown the potential cost barriers associated with playing golf by providing youth with opportunities to playing different golf courses at reduced rates.
Youth on Course members have access to play at nearly 30 partner courses for $5 or less in Australia.
Together, we, (Golf Australia and Youth on Course) believe it is our mission to ensure that all young people in our communities can play golf affordably and enjoy some of the many life-changing experiences our sport has to offer. This is why Golf Australia is pleased to include Youth on Course membership to those who become financial members of TeeMates.
type: embedded-entry-inline id: c1PU0gplArywgKP8jzd21fU
TeeMates offers junior golfers a unique opportunity to access and experience a variety of junior events and so much more across the country.
To view these exciting opportunities on offer to go and play, click TeeMates Calendar of Events.
US Kids Golf: We have partnered with US Kids Golf on our collective mission to give kids and teenagers the opportunity to play in golf events with their peers across the country. TeeMates members will receive a USD$30 voucher to credit towards their US Kids Golf local tour registration.
The R&A: The R&A have been generous supporters of the founding of TeeMates. The R&A is based in St Andrew’s, Scotland, and exist to make golf more accessible, appealing, and inclusive.
The R&A are jointly – along with the United States Golf Association – responsible for the Rules of Golf and administer the World Handicap System, as well as running golf’s oldest event, The Open Championship, and the AIG Women’s Open.