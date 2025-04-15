TeeMates Firsts: 10-year-old Claire follows her brother's lead

15 Apr 2025 | Participation |

Seeing her brother Nate featured in a January edition of TeeMates Firsts , lit a fire under 10-year-old Claire Yuan.

After her brother Nate made an incredible hole-in-one at Thaxted Park's TeeMates event, it only took Claire three months to have one of her own.

Stepping up to the 11th hole at North Adelaide Golf Course during South Australia's TeeMates Par-3 event, Claire pulled out her trusty hybrid and one-hopped her tee shot into the hole from 77 metres out.

"I feel really good about it because I really want to beat my brother," Claire said after her round.

"I want to brag to him when I get at home, tell him that I did the same thing."

Claire has only been playing golf for 18 months, but through her TeeMates Connect membership, and playing at The Grange Golf Club, she has already reduced her handicap to 24.3.

There to witness Claire's ace was her mum Lalita, who was just as excited as her daughter to see the ball disappear on the green.

"It may have bounced first or landed right next to the hole as it disappeared instantly. That’s exactly how it looked to us in the moment, but we were too excited to be sure," said Lalita.

"We couldn’t believe our eyes. Everyone was cheering. What an unforgettable shot!"

Golf is all about firsts – your first long putt, your first chip-in, your first par, your first birdie, your first hole-in-one, the first time you break 100. We are celebrating all our TeeMates Firsts in a special series across our Golf Australia channels.

