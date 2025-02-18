TeeMates Firsts: Nate's ace at Thaxted Park

18 Feb 2025 | Participation |

He waited until late in the 36-hole TeeMates event at Thaxted Park, but Nate Yuan hit a shot that he will never forget on the par-3 15th, marking his first ever hole-in-one.

"It was an into-wind, left-to-right, downhill 88m shot," he said.

"I used my 50-degree wedge. I actually lost my rangefinder before the match, so on that hole, I borrowed another player’s rangefinder to check the distance.

"I swung with confidence, and then it rose up and up, then finally landed. It first landed past the hole, then spun back, hit the flag, and dropped straight in.

"My brain kind of froze for a second, then I just lost it! First one ever, I still can’t believe it actually happened."

Nate and his sister Claire are relatively new TeeMates members, having joined up in January. Both are established golfers though, with both representing South Australia in the 12 and Under School Sport Championships last year.

Their TeeMates memberships have allowed them both to explore new golf courses in the region, play in more competitions, and also make some new friends along the way.

"It was such a cool experience," Nate said of the Thaxted Park event.

"I had a great time, played some solid golf, and met some awesome people.

"Getting a hole-in-one just made it even better. After I finished the round, I had a huge smile on my face telling everyone about it."

Golf is all about firsts – your first long putt, your first chip-in, your first par, your first birdie, your first hole-in-one, the first time you break 100. We are celebrating all our TeeMates Firsts in a special series across our Golf Australia channels.

