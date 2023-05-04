SA camp a blast in so many ways

04 May 2023 | Participation |

By Serrin Bertino From Moonta to Berri, 45 girls across South Australia have flocked to West Beach Parks golf facility for the annual girls’ golf camp.

This included 40 girls who hold an Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Girls Golf Scholarship across 12 funded clubs.

The camp was strategically and ingeniously designed to engage girls through friendship and fun: two factors that girls commonly seek in golf. Fun skills challenge

Devised to test a player’s skills in various situations, girls participated in a series of nine fun skills challenges based on the concept of The Athena tournament held in Melbourne this year, where players are required to complete various skills challenges.

“We showed the girls footage of this year’s Athena and then let them have a go at the challenges,” said Christian Puccini, Golf Australia’s SA Participation Manager.

“It was a fun vibe with music playing.

“The longest drive challenge with the Trackman was very popular as was the mystery shot,” he said.

Fourteen-year-old Emma Hastie of Flagstaff Hill Golf Club had the highest score of the day.

“The skills challenge was a fun, yet a tricky task,” she said.

“I personally liked the trouble shot because it’s not normally practised but can change your game substantially.” Creating role models

Understanding the influence of positive and relevant role models, three PGA Professionals were engaged to take a three-hour coaching session.

Anne-Marie Knight, Sarah Douglass and Christine Burton all played their part in not only giving pointers to the girls during the skills challenges and coaching session, but raising awareness of potential career opportunities for girls in golf.

Girls were also treated to a demonstration on the range, plus question-and-answer with the state’s top ranked professional golfer and 2021 Athena champion, Kristalle Blum. Teams event

Research indicates that girls commonly seek team sports and environments in sport.

To cater for this, the Golf Australia - SA team organised an inaugural AGF Girls Scholarship Team Ambrose event.

Girls from Copperclub Golf Club took out the win.

News travelled 165 kilometres back to the club where the local newspaper picked up the story and Junior Coordinator, Kevin Ryan received excited messages from many people.

“The parents were all very excited,” Kevin said.

“This is a major achievement for the girls and the region. The club is very proud.”

Sisters Chelsea and Isabelle Crawford were part of the winning team.

“I was happy and proud of how we played together,” said Chelsea.

“It encouraged me to keep trying and put in my best effort for the rest of the camp.”

Likewise, Isabelle enjoyed her experience as a first-time camper.

“We all played well together and hit some good shots. It was exciting to win some prizes,” she said.

Camp Captain Award

As is tradition, a Camp Captain was also announced at the end of the camp.

Emma Hastie was recognised with the honour for her support and encouragement throughout the camp, especially with the younger girls.

“I was extremely shocked but proud of myself that I was awarded captain,” said Emma.

“It was fun meeting new girls who are interested in golf and seeing how much some of them have improved since last camp. Golf Australia - SA Participation Manager, Christian Puccini was pleased with the camp's success.

“Our aim was to design the camp to not only connect girls who have been part of the AGF Girls Scholarship program, but to do so in a way that engages all girls interested in golf.

“That is, provide opportunities for girls to be part of a team and to have a laugh with some additional activities such as mini golf.

“We hope the girls had a memorable experience across the two days, made some new friends and have further developed a love for the game.” Further opportunities exist for girls to get involved in golf.

AGF Girls Scholarship

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit for further information. MyGolf

MyGolf is Australia's junior golf program, providing lessons for beginners with a focus on games-based activities and fun, and supported by Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia

TeeMates

TeeMates is a golf community which supports all kids on their golfing journeys, giving kids and teenagers awesome access to all types of golf all over Australia.