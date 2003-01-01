Golf Course ID: 76338, 9 hole

Paotina Golf Club is based in Northern Tasmania. Nestled at the foot of the Western Tiers, Poatina was built in the late 1950's to house the workforce constucting the Great Lake Power Scheme and the Poatina Power Station, which was commissioned in 1966. The picturesque eighteen tee, nine green golf course was developed by local volunteers in 1969 and officially opened in 1970 by the commissioner of the Hydro Electric Commission and it quickly became the social hub of the community. Weekly Wednesday and Saturday games are held at the challenging Par 73 course where guests are always welcome. We welcome new members and particularly encourage juniors and ladies to become part of our club's future. If you would like to be part of a friendly group of people who enjoy the game of golf Poatina is the golf club for you.