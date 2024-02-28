28 Feb 2024 | Amateur golf | Participation |

Play 9 is back for 2024, giving you the chance to contest the international final played at Royal Troon in Scotland in the week of The Open Championship.

Last year's national winners, Erin and David enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Royal Liverpool thanks to The R&A and Golf Australia. Read about their experience

To enter, simply play in a nine-hole competition at any golf club or facility across the country from February 26 to April 29 and you automatically go in the draw in the win.

Golfers can play in as many nine-hole competitions as you like, with each round counting as an entry into the competition.

To be eligible in the competition please ensure you have a account, select the tick box to receive offers and promotions and abide to all the terms and conditions which you can find linked

For more information on Play 9, go to .