Play 9 champions enjoy trip of a lifetime

21 Jul 2023 | Participation | Amateur golf |

Two Tasmanian golfers will come away with a great memento of the golfing trip of a lifetime at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool after winning the national Play 9 final.

Erin Delpizzo from Ulverstone Golf Club and David Baker from Wynyard Golf Club, just 40 minutes apart, graduated from the national final at Kingston Heath in the week of last year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open.

As a result, they were Australia’s representatives at the International 9 Hole Challenge Final at Royal Liverpool just before this week’s Open Championship at the same venue.

Erin and David placed third for the day, only missing out on second place on a countback, and came away with a prize which is sure to take pride of place back home.

They also received tickets to watch the stars in action at the Open.

“Wow, what an incredible experience,” Erin said.

“It feels surreal that we have been here and played on the Open course.

“We cannot thank Golf Australia and The R&A enough for such an incredible time. We will be forever grateful.”

An initiative of The R&A and Golf Australia, Play 9 is the perfect way for clubs and facilities to attract new golfers while giving current players an alternate form of competition.

Erin and David advanced to the international final after more than 120,000 nine-hole rounds were held across 840 facilities during last year’s three-month campaign period.

