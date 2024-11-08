08 Nov 2024 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

Australia’s golf venues have been given a new roadmap to help maximise the benefits that golf can bring to the community.

Headlining this new report is a live dashboard, built for general managers, facility operators, and landowners, who can now enter their own data and generate their own venue’s community benefits report.

The report also includes 10 themes to help all of golf’s venues across the country become the best version of themselves, whether it be golf courses, short courses, driving ranges, indoor simulator venues, or mini golf.

Last year, the Australian Golf Industry Council (AGIC) unveiled a groundbreaking report that revealed golf provides $3.3 billion in total annual benefits to the Australian community, economy and environment.

In the year since, the AGIC, which comprises the key national bodies of the golf industry in Australia, including the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia, has worked hard to take the report to the next level.

The result is an in-depth new report, titled "Maximising the Community Benefits of Golf", published today.

AGIC Chair Karen Lunn is excited for venues around the country to put the report’s findings into practice.

“This report builds what was outlined last year - that golf is making a huge contribution to Australians in a number of ways every year,” Lunn said.

“We are now focussing on helping our clubs, facilities, landowners and operators, to build that contribution to even higher levels.

“The report will help all golf venues around our country understand the benefits they contribute from their own venue and in doing so work on areas that will maximise these benefits even further to create a healthier, happier and more sustainable community.”

A key point of last year's report is that golf is big, different from other sports in positive ways, and is changing with new venue types attracting a more diverse player demographic.

It also showed that golfers are healthier and happier than the average Australian.

Underpinning the new report are fact-finding interviews with 15 venue operators, across a variety of golf courses, short courses, driving ranges, indoor simulator venues, and mini golf.

“The 15 venues who contributed to this engaging report were invaluable. The knowledge and experience they shared is extremely important in our quest to achieve our shared goal of more Australians playing more golf,” said Lunn.

“Golf is in an extraordinary time of growth, and together we can maximise the benefits the game brings our community as a whole to build a strong and resounding future.”

The 10 themes to success presented include:

Promoting participation and visitation through diverse venues. Establishing a welcoming culture and a workforce that is engaged and service-oriented. Overcoming barriers with shorter formats and flexible pricing. Tailoring offerings for targeted player groups. Technology can enhance player experiences and utilisation and dramatically increase venue revenue. Maximising social benefits via initiatives that deliver social interaction and participation. Generating revenues through hospitality offerings. Providing quality environments for players, community and ecosystems. Packaging experiences with business partners. Resourcing change and rewarding risk.

The themes to success apply to venues in varying degrees, but all have been identified as the most important factors for maximising community benefits.

To learn more about the report, and for access to the interactive dashboard