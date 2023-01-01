Community Benefits of Golf in Australia

The Australian Golf industry has released the Community Benefits of Golf in Australia report, developed to understand the substantial economic, social and environmental benefits that our game contributes to everyday Australia.

The numbers are undeniable. Golf is big, it is different, and it is changing. This report quantifies and clarifies this, in a way and depth that has never previously been available, providing the necessary data that will help change the perception of golf.

We hope this report serves as a valuable resource to the industry, our partners and stakeholders, and the wide-ranging sectors golf intersects, leading to broader conversations about golf and its place and value in the Australian culture.

