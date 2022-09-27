Keysborough sign Women in Golf Charter

27 Sep 2022 | Women and girls |

Committing to improving the sport for women and girls, Keysborough Golf Club are the first Melbourne-based club to become a signatory of the

Sue Arnts, board member at the club which is based 45 minutes south-east of Melbourne’s CBD, is one of many club members and staff who have worked together to kick-start the journey which led them to signing the Charter.

“It all really started when the women’s committee which I sit on began to talk about how we can attract more girls and women to the club, along with retaining members,” Arnts said.

“This was last year when just 14% of club members were women.”

The committee started the process by researching what resourses and case studies were available to them, and this is where they came across Golf Australia’s - a strategy to address a fundamental imbalance in the game and draw more women and girls to golf.

“Vision 2025 was our springboard to get started,” Arnts said. “Our committee put together a discussion paper and invited key personal at the club to attend our meeting and discuss what we could do as a club. These people included our Director of Golf, General Manager, Club Captain and Club President.”

With support early on, the extended group identified projects they could implement together before taking this to the governance committee for further input.

It was here a recommendation was put to the club’s board to use Golf Australia’s checklist to review policies and practices connected with gender equality.

There was no dispute from the Board, who recognised the need to engage more women and girls, and from there a Vision 2025 working group was formed to manage the review.

Arnts was elected chair of this group and after communicating to club members and staff about Vision 2025 and the work planned to enhance and grow the club, 12 people from numerous sectors of the club (staff and members) joined up.

“There are so many great resources on the Golf Australia website we used to support our work,” Arnts said. “Another great support was Golf Australia’s Megan Carr who provided additional guidance and support.”

Carr, Women and Girls Operations Manager at Golf Australia, along with other golf industry staff work to support clubs using Sports Australia’s club health tool called A module-based tool which Golf Australia uses to assist in the development of an action to attract and retain more women and girls in all aspects of golf.

This resource assists clubs in making their commitment to the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter, which Keysborough Golf Club have now achieved.