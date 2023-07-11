From TeeMates to the World Championships

11 Jul 2023 | Amateur golf | Participation |

2023 has already been a big year for Kasi Saetang and it’s about to become even bigger.

At just 10-years-old, he has won multiple junior titles and become a member at Yarra Yarra and Rossdale Golf Clubs, is a cadet at Riversdale Golf Club, and now he has some huge weeks ahead overseas.

After qualifying for both the Future Champions Golf Callaway World Championship and the US Kids World Championship, Kasi and his family will be travelling to the United States in the coming weeks.

Kasi has been playing golf for a year-and-a-half but was exposed to the game as a baby. His mother, Melissa, recalls the beginning of her son’s already impressive golfing journey.

“We used to live on a golf course and his dad would often take him on the course for a putt,” she said.

“He strives to be the greatest golfer of all time, but he also loves that it is a sport he can play with his friends and family, especially his dad.”

Kasi is a member of the Golf Australia TeeMates program and was the first junior golfer in Australia to take advantage of the new partnership with Youth on Course.

TeeMates is a golf community which gives kids and teenagers awesome access to all types of golf all over Australia. Through the partnership with Youth on Course, a not-for-profit organisation based in the United States, young members of the program have access to more than 30 courses across the country for just $5 a round.

Thanks to TeeMates and Youth on Course, Kasi played the first round on the back of this partnership at Ringwood Golf Club, and has more rounds planned when he is in America, where Youth on Course members have access to 2000 courses.

Kasi has booked in to play $5 rounds at two of the Youth on Course courses at the famous Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are his golfing heroes, and with his passion and enthusiasm for the sport, he is well on the way to following in their footsteps.

