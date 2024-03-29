Juniors get Course Ready insights

29 Mar 2024 | Participation |

A group of Victorian junior golfers has undergone a clinic to enhance their on-course experience.

The Course Ready clinic was held at Kingston Heath’s new par-3 course, The Furrows, and run by US Kids Golf, a worldwide event structure which collaborates with Golf Australia.

Participants in both MyGolf, Golf Australia’s national junior introductory program, and TeeMates, the virtual golf community for kids under 18 launched last year, have access to the program as they continue their golf journey.

Course Ready coaching offers a streamlined pathway for young golfers from clinics to tournaments.

It begins with an expert-led information session, followed by a practical 9-hole round guided by PGA Professionals and tournament organisers, aimed at preparing junior golfers, their parents, and caddies for the tournament experience.

“Everyone had a great time, learned some new things about golf and met some new friends,” said a spokesperson.

“The parent rules/etiquette session was really good and engaging. Parents asked a lot of good questions.”

A Golf Australia spokesperson said Course Ready was filling a gap for kids who graduate from programs like TeeMates and MyGolf and look to play at a higher level.

TeeMates, launched in April, 2023, is a virtual golf community for kids under 18 which provides access to all kinds of golf.

The fun, interactive program gives kids a chance to play golf with their peers, get a Golf Australia handicap which helps track rounds and progress by playing events.

The next Course Ready event is at Kingston Heath on May 4 with registrations being taken.