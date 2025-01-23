Hundreds head to Pinjarra’s summer golf clinics

23 Jan 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Participation |

Pinjarra Golf Club enjoyed blockbuster success with a series of golf tuition and talent development initiatives between November and January.

Nearly 250 participants – many of them complete beginners – flocked to the sessions, which were made possible via a Regional Servicing Grant from the DLGSC, as well as funding from the WA Golf Foundation.

The majority of sessions were aimed at introducing women and girls to golf in a fun-filled, relaxed environment and these were staged after school on Fridays and on Sundays to maximise their accessibility.

In addition, a series of junior talent development clinics were held, which gave boys and girls with some golfing experience the chance to improve their fundamental skills under the tutelage of PGA professionals David Harris and Daniel Hoeve.

Mitchell Sheather, General Manager at Pinjarra GC, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support of GolfWA, the WA Golf Foundation and the DLGSC to allow us to deliver these sessions.

“Our club has a rich history of participation, mateship and camaraderie. These clinics provided participants with the opportunity to experience our club’s values and receive outstanding tuition in a welcoming environment designed around inclusivity, friendship and engagement.”

Sheather also hailed the success of the women’s clinics, adding: “We look forward to continuing to break down barriers associated with the game of golf and increasing female participation in the game we love within the Peel region.”

In order to capitalise on the interest generated, Pinjarra employee Dahbi Hunting has completed her , enabling her to run future Get into Golf and MyGolf clinics at the club.

Hoping to stage a similar initiative at your club? Then contact your local GolfWA Regional Club Support Officer: –

South West and Lower Great Southern – Brett Symons ( ) Wheatbelt and Goldfields – Scott Ballantyne ( ) North – Ned Haywood ( )