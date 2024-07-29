To deliver MyGolf, Get Into Golf or MyGolf Schools programs and share your love of the game, you can become an accredited National Program deliverer by completing the relevant online interactive training program. The online course will equip you with the skills and knowledge to deliver these national participation programs.
As an accredited National Program deliverer, you can provide support to the PGA professional to extend their program offerings and assist the facility in increasing community involvement and membership at the club. If your local facility is not serviced by a PGA professional, by becoming an accredited National Program deliverer, you can become a primary deliverer of these participation programs, ensuring beginner golfers in your area are provided with an entry point into the game.
To deliver national programs to participants with additional needs, you can provide evidence of the below, to be validated to deliver the MyGolf or Get Into Golf All Abilities program.
Disability service providers, staff and volunteers
National Disability Sport Organisations (NDSO's) and their state bodies
People with a disability
People with a lived experience of disability
Occupational Therapist and health care providers
More information on each of the program accreditations and additional resources are below. You can also contact community@pga.org.au for more information.
MyGolf Deliverer
What can you expect?
A 30–45-minute online module and assessment facilitated by interactive and engaging content.
A program that’s self-paced and easy to complete in your own time
Learning Outcomes
The course will cover the following key learning areas;
Role of the MyGolf Deliverer
The structure and approach of National Golf Programs
The essential components of golf facilities, equipment and the golf swing
How to prepare and deliver junior beginner golf sessions to groups
Inclusive coaching techniques for diverse learners
Best safety practices while delivering beginner golf sessions
What programs can you deliver after completing this accreditation?
MyGolf (for juniors)
MyGolf Schools
MyGolf All Abilities
*Note: If you work with individuals with a physical or mental impairment or have lived experience of disability. This course will also accredit you to deliver the Golf Australia MyGolf All Abilities Program.
What will you receive?
A one year of accreditation nationally recognised by Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, with endorsement from Sport Australia.
Insurance coverage under Golf Australia’s national policy.
An accreditation eCertificate
Practical training opportunities
How much does it cost?
Initial accreditation costs $49
Reaccreditation after one year costs $49. Those eligible for reaccreditation will receive an email 3 months prior to their expiration, with information on how to reaccredit and pay this fee.
Pre-requisites:
Working with Children Clearance (State/Territory guidelines)
Minimum age of 15 years
Can provide student card in place of WWCC if under 15, check above guidelines as some states require a WWCC between 15 -18 years
Only 18+ can deliver Sporting Schools programs
MyGolf Schools Deliverer
What can you expect?
A 30-minute online module and assessment facilitated by interactive and engaging content.
A program that’s self-paced and easy to complete in your own time
Learning Outcomes
The course will cover the following key learning areas;
The structure and philosophy of the MyGolf Schools Program
Curriculum alignment and assessment strategy of the program
The essential components of golf tactics, equipment and the golf swing
How to prepare and deliver junior beginner golf sessions to groups
Inclusive coaching techniques for diverse learners
Best safety practices while delivering beginner golf sessions
What programs can you deliver after completing this accreditation?
MyGolf Schools
Get Into Golf Deliverer
What can you expect?
A 30–45-minute online module and assessment facilitated by interactive and engaging content.
A program that’s self-paced and easy to complete in your own time
Learning Outcomes
The course will cover the following key learning areas;
Role of the Get Into Golf Deliverer
The structure and approach of the Get Into Golf Program
The essential components of golf facilities, equipment and the golf swing
How to prepare and deliver adult beginner golf sessions to groups
Inclusive coaching techniques for diverse learners
Best safety practices while delivering beginner golf sessions
What programs can you deliver after completing this accreditation?
Get Into Golf
Get Into Golf All Abilities*
*Note: If you work with individuals with a physical or mental impairment or have lived experience of disability. This course will also accredit you to deliver the Golf Australia Get Into Golf All Abilities Program.
What will you receive?
A one year of accreditation nationally recognised by Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, with endorsement from Sport Australia.
Insurance coverage under Golf Australia’s national policy.
An accreditation eCertificate
Practical training opportunities
How much does it cost?
Initial accreditation costs $49
Reaccreditation after one year costs $49. Those eligible for reaccreditation will receive an email 3 months prior to their expiration, with information on how to reaccredit and pay this fee.
Pre-requisites:
Minimum age of 15 years
Can provide student card in place of WWCC if under 15, check above guidelines as some states require a WWCC between 15 -18 years
Practical Training Opportunities
Golf Australia in collaboration with the PGA of Australia will be delivering free practical training sessions for accredited national program deliverers and schoolteachers throughout the course of the year.
The practical training sessions are a great opportunity to build on knowledge gained in the online accreditation course/s and develop your confidence in delivering MyGolf and Get Into Golf programs, with the support of a PGA Professional.
Please see the scheduled days in each state below, with sessions frequently added. You can enrol into these sessions anytime, with local area marketing to be sent to the accredited network closer to each of the sessions.
NSW
Club Catalina When: Monday, July 29 2024 Time: 10am-1pm Register: Click here
Armidale Golf Club When: Saturday, August 17 2024 Time: 12pm-3pm Register: Click here
NT
Alice Springs Golf Club When: Sunday 4 August, 2024 Time: 2.00pm-5.00pm Register: Click here
QLD
Bundaberg Golf Club When: Sunday 21 July Time: 1.00pm – 4.00pm Register: Click here
WA
Exmouth Golf Club When: Friday 9 August 2024 Time: 8.30amm – 12pm Register: Click here
Bunbury Golf Club When: Sunday 8 September 2024 Time: 10.00am – 1.00pm Register: Click here
Resources and policies
Check out the resources available to all accredited National Program deliverers to assist with the delivery of your relevant programs. Policies and information around insurance can also be found below.
Resources
CoachMate App
MyGolf and Get Into Golf have launched on CoachMate, making it fun and easy to pass on the love of golf.
Enjoy a variety of ready-made, fun golf sessions and easy-to-follow activities that everyone will love. Or, get creative and make your own. With user-friendly animations, mastering a new game takes less than 90 seconds. Access everything instantly on your mobile device, manage lesson schedules, and streamline communication with participants or parents through built-in chat features. Whether you’re new to the golf scene or a seasoned pro, CoachMate is here to give everyone a great experience.
Don't wait any longer—download the free CoachMate app now to kick off an amazing journey with MyGolf and Get Into Golf.
Game cards
Physical game cards for each of the national programs (MyGolf, Schools and Get Into Golf) can also be accessed that directly align to the sessions set up on CoachMate.
This enables deliverers to use the App when planning their lessons and watch the videos to understand how to run the games and activities. You can then utilise the physical game cards out on the playground or course when running the program, as a quick reminder on the equipment required, how to set up and modify the activities.
These game cards can be purchased at no cost through the MyGolf Shop or downloadable in PDF form here.
Equipment
MyGolf has partnered with one of the world’s best equipment companies for juniors - Golphin. The MyGolf shop has a range of equipment options and kits for deliverers, along with some great options for parents. Deliverers can order program kits or individual items at a discounted rate, everything you need to run your MyGolf or Schools program including individual clubs.
Parents have an option to purchase a MyGolf participant pack at registration, delivered directly to their door.
Insurance Policy
Deliverers
All accredited National Program deliverers who deliver the nationally recognised programs are covered under public liability insurance up to $20 million and Professional Indemnity Insurance up to $5 million under Golf Australia’s personal liability program.
In addition, all PGA Professionals are covered as part of their membership. The insurance covers members in respect of personal injury or property damage resulting from instances occurring in connection with PGA activities for example coaching, practice and participation in tournaments etc.
Please note: National Program deliverers are only covered by this Insurance when delivering Golf Australia’s National Programs for which they are accredited to deliver - MyGolf, MyGolf Schools and Get Into Golf. All deliverers must be a listed deliverer within the online program on the MyGolf and/or Get Into Golf portal. If a National Program deliverer is delivering any other Junior or Adult program outside of the above, they will not be covered by Golf Australia’s Insurance.
Participants
All registered participants are covered by personal liability for personal injury or property damage caused while participating in a nationally recognised program.
Reaccreditation Policy
Amateur Status & Remuneration Regulations FAQs
Terms and conditions
You will be required to sign off on these as part of the accreditation process.