To deliver MyGolf, Get Into Golf or MyGolf Schools programs and share your love of the game, you can become an accredited National Program deliverer by completing the relevant online interactive training program. The online course will equip you with the skills and knowledge to deliver these national participation programs.

As an accredited National Program deliverer, you can provide support to the PGA professional to extend their program offerings and assist the facility in increasing community involvement and membership at the club. If your local facility is not serviced by a PGA professional, by becoming an accredited National Program deliverer, you can become a primary deliverer of these participation programs, ensuring beginner golfers in your area are provided with an entry point into the game.

To deliver national programs to participants with additional needs, you can provide evidence of the below, to be validated to deliver the MyGolf or Get Into Golf All Abilities program.

Disability service providers, staff and volunteers

National Disability Sport Organisations (NDSO's) and their state bodies

People with a disability

People with a lived experience of disability

Occupational Therapist and health care providers

More information on each of the program accreditations and additional resources are below.