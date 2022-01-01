This app works best with JavaScript enabled.
Golf Course ID: 20323, 18 hole
Hawkesbury River Golf Club
Public course
Golf course
Driving range
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
Contact Details
61 Richmond Road
Windsor NSW 2756
Social
Contact Number
02 4577 6600