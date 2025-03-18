Green behind new AGF Junior Girls Scholarship Alumni Program

18 Mar 2025 | Australian Golf Foundation | Women and girls |

The Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Scholarship Program has taken the next step in its journey by launching an Alumni Program supported by world No.5 Hannah Green.

Through the Alumni Program, the Hannah Green Golf Series has been launched as an annual alumni event set to take place in each Australian State. The Series brings together alumni members in an event modelled on The Athena, where participants take part in golf challenges before heading on-course to play four holes.

“I’m excited for the Junior Girls Alumni Program to have a state-based golf event in my honour,” Green said.

“The Hannah Green Golf Series showcases how golf can be fun when done differently and the benefits of connecting like-minded girls as they explore what golf has to offer.”

Established in 2021, the AGF Scholarship Program provides scholarships to girls aged nine to 16, enabling them to receive coaching, junior membership for one year and a Golf Australia (GA) handicap.

Now in its fifth year, the program has awarded over 4,500 scholarships with a vision to grant 10,000 by 2030.

The Alumni Program is the next step in a junior girl’s pathway following graduation from the AGF Program, with all scholarship recipients invited to be part of the alumni group.

As a member of the Alumni Program, graduates are encouraged to maintain engagement with golf, be provided with ongoing support and build a strong network among female junior golfers.

Participants receive several benefits to better their golfing journey, from personal development, through to skill development and opportunities to establish new networks and friendships.

Australia’s top-ranked golfer, Green is an Australian Golf Foundation Scholarship Ambassador and is a big believer in the Foundation’s objectives in promoting opportunities for girls in golf.

“I support the Australian Golf Foundation Scholarship Program because I’ve witnessed first-hand the positive impact such initiatives can have,” Green said.

“It has provided valuable pathways for girls to forge their own way in the golf industry.”

As a member of the Alumni Program, participants receive a for their first year in the program. A 12-month membership, participants are given the opportunity to play golf with their peers, a membership gift and play in events including a range of nine and 18-hole competitions.

For information regarding the Australian Golf Foundation .