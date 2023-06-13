Golf Australia seeks a new Chair, two board members

13 Jun 2023 | Industry news |

Golf Australia is pleased to announce that it is seeking candidates for the position of Chair, as well as two directors, as their relevant terms of office are coming to an end. This presents an opportunity for individuals who are passionate about their sport and dedicated to serving golf and the broader community. The Golf Australia Chair leads the board, has a direct relationship with member associations, and works closely with the CEO in overseeing the Golf Australia’s role in the Strategy for Australian Golf 2022-2025. They will work closely with the board of directors and executive team, fostering best practice governance, effective stakeholder communication and decision-making processes. The Chair acts as a representative of Golf Australia, engaging with government, sponsors, other golfing bodies, and stakeholders to advocate for the organisation’s interests and secure necessary resources. They are responsible for cultivating a culture of collaboration, inclusivity, and accountability within the organisation, promoting teamwork and a positive environment for staff, state member organisations and the wider Australian golfing community. To be considered for the position, candidates are expected to have experience as a Board Chair, and desirably have knowledge from within the golf sector at a club committee, state association, or industry related level. Additionally, experience as a senior leader or manager accountable for setting strategic objectives and managing people and performance is desirable. As the first step in the process, to obtain further details of the role, interested individuals should email their CV in the first instance to Golf Australia State Services Manager, David Greenhill at All information provided will be considered by the Golf Australia Nominations Committee which is independently chaired by Kevin Chandler.

Further details about the Nominations Committee and its role can be found on the GA Website at