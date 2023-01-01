Women playing golf

Gender Equality Case Studies

Gender Equality Case Studies Library

This library contains case studies showcasing how golf clubs, facilities and PGA Instructors have successfully delivered programs and initiatives to better gender equality.

Be inspired and empowered to take these ideas and initiate the same, or similar at your local facility.

Whether you are from a small volunteer-run club or a large city-based club, our stories cover a wide range of topics from various sized clubs and facilities across Australia.

Need further information and support? Contact wgengagement@golf.org.au

First impressions done right.

Learn about sucessful initiatives that ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for women and girls.

Entry level programs and pathway

Diversified offerings

Induction and social induction programs

Mentoring programs

Here to stay.

Learn how others have ensured equal access and opportunity for women and girls.

Multiday club championship

Membership categories

Playing rights and tee time allocation

More than play.

Learn how others have upskilled and empowered their women members to obtain positions of leadership. Plus, the amazing and rewarding work you can do as a Community Instructor.

Board and committee representation, including women’s committee

Community Instructor

Tap into it.

Many resources and services exist to make gender equality easier to navigate. Learn how others have tapped into these resources and achieved success.

Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) Guidelines

Club support & education sessions by Golf Australia

External funding and campaigns

Be inspired.

Golf is embedded by tradition and change can be difficult to navigate. Learn how others have successfully led their club and members through transformative change.

