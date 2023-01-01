Gender Equality Case Studies
Gender Equality Case Studies Library
This library contains case studies showcasing how golf clubs, facilities and PGA Instructors have successfully delivered programs and initiatives to better gender equality.
Be inspired and empowered to take these ideas and initiate the same, or similar at your local facility.
Whether you are from a small volunteer-run club or a large city-based club, our stories cover a wide range of topics from various sized clubs and facilities across Australia.
Need further information and support? Contact wgengagement@golf.org.au
Introduce
First impressions done right.
Learn about sucessful initiatives that ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment for women and girls.
Entry level programs and pathway
Windaroo Lakes GC - read here
Peninsula Kingswood GC – read here
Medway GC – read here | watch here
Mount Macedon GC – read here | watch here
Brisbane GC – read here
Diversified offerings
PGA professional, Garth Cusick – read here
Riverside GC – read here
Latrobe GC - read here | watch here
Red Cliffs GC – read here
Induction and social induction programs
Mentoring programs
Riversdale GC – read here
Girls Golf
PGA professional, Andrew Cartledge – read here
Joondalup Golf Resort – read here | watch here
Retain
Here to stay.
Learn how others have ensured equal access and opportunity for women and girls.
Multiday club championship
Kew Golf Club and Huntingdale Golf Club – watch here
Multiday club championship template – download here
Membership categories
Playing rights and tee time allocation
Neangar Park GC – read here | watch here
Goulburn Murray Golf Association – read here
Upskill
More than play.
Learn how others have upskilled and empowered their women members to obtain positions of leadership. Plus, the amazing and rewarding work you can do as a Community Instructor.
Board and committee representation, including women’s committee
Neangar Park GC – read here | watch here
Barwon Valley GC – read here | watch here
Woodlands GC – read here
Women’s Committee – Terms of Reference template – download
Women’s Committee background & implementation guide – download
Community Instructor
The Vines Resort – read here | watch here
Shepparton Golf Club – read here | watch here
Bridport Golf Club – Watch here
Enhance
Tap into it.
Many resources and services exist to make gender equality easier to navigate. Learn how others have tapped into these resources and achieved success.
Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) Guidelines
Club support & education sessions by Golf Australia
Peninsula Kingswood GC - read here
Claremont GC – read here
Red Cliffs GC – read here
Devonport GC – read here
External funding and campaigns
Medway GC – read here | watch here
Mount Macedon GC – read here | watch here
Latrobe GC - read here | watch here
Red Cliffs GC – read here
R&A Women in Golf Signatory program – link to case study stories here
Lead
Be inspired.
Golf is embedded by tradition and change can be difficult to navigate. Learn how others have successfully led their club and members through transformative change.
The Metropolitan GC - read here
Neangar Park GC – read here | watch here
Barwon Valley GC – read here | watch here
Claremont GC - read here
Brisbane GC – read here
Devonport GC – read here