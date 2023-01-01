Golf Course ID: 20617, 18 hole

Fairbairn Golf Club is a full 18 hole, par 70 course with well maintained grass greens and fairways defined by established trees. We are an officially recognised golf club with affiliation to Golf Australia and the local district golf association. The clubhouse has a fully licensed bar and a sizable BBQ area to entertain members and guests.

It is the perfect venue for your next round of social golf or corporate event.