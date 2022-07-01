Bonds in Ballarat promote brilliance

01 Jul 2022 | Women and girls |

Our June Visionary of the Year winner has been chosen...

Congratulations to Andrew Cartledge, PGA Professional of Ballarat Junior Golf Academy in Victoria for his collaborative approach towards creating opportunities for girls.

Andrew has won a $500 voucher and is now in the running to win up to $10,000 worth of products from the latest REVA product range, designed specifically for women. Our overall Visionary of the Year will be voted upon and announced towards the end of the year.

Here’s Andrew’s story...

“It’s not all me,” said Andrew Cartledge, PGA Professional of Ballarat Junior Golf Academy.

“I believe my story is a good example of what can be achieved anywhere in Australia with the support and guidance of a proactive local district committee. If you invest, create a supportive environment and pathway girls can flourish in golf.

“Moving to and starting coaching in the Ballarat area 12 years ago, I wanted to fill the space for junior golf and in particular girls.”

Cartledge’s aim really came to fruition when he took a role that enabled him to solely focus on junior development running his Academy at Ballarat Golf Club in 2019.

“I felt like it should be my role to steer junior development, not only at the club, but across the district,” he said.

“Plus, it was evident that junior girls where underrepresented and were not offered the same support and opportunities as their male counterparts. So, we made it an aim to establish a supportive setting and seamless pathway for the girls.”

Cartledge has not only serviced Ballarat Golf Club over the past three years, but two smaller clubs in the area - Buninyong Golf Club and Mount Xavier Golf Club.

“The advancement of this work in the junior space has been a credit to Ballarat GC and Ballarat District golf,” he said.

The collaboration between the three parties is a mutual win for both smaller clubs and large across the Ballarat district.

With the aim to attract and retain more girls to his Academy, Cartledge established a pathway to guide girls through.

Which was enhanced by him utilising national girl-focused programs - MyGolf Girls and The Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship.

“In terms of attracting and retaining girls, creating a girls-only environment is critical,” Cartledge said.

“Whilst boys are happy to come and just play, golf alone is not enough of a factor to keep most girls playing. Friendship is key. I guarantee that mixed clinics do not work as well as girls-only clinics.

“For this reason, the scholarship program has been brilliant, as it specifically meets the needs of girls to stay in golf.

“It is because of these girl-focused programs, that the percentage of girls involved in our Academy is increasing.”