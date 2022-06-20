Australian Golf's data debut

20 Jun 2022 | Industry news |

Australian Golf will break new ground later this year with the first Australian Golf DataJam, a project aimed at producing significant insights to inspire more Australians to play more golf. The event will take place at the Australian Golf Centre in Melbourne on Friday 18 November 2022 as Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia have teamed up with technology and data experts Precision Sourcing Australia and Amazon Web Services. The country’s best data minds can access years’ worth of rich data to help deliver solutions that could influence and innovate golf’s digital experience. Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia is reaching out to potential participants who will have the chance to create better experiences for golfers and grow engagement in the game. Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland cannot wait to see what the experts come up with. “This is a really exciting step for golf in Australia. The purpose of the Australian Golf Strategy is to get more Australians playing more golf, and we know creating innovative digital experiences is going to be critical,” Sutherland said. “Golf has enormous potential in the data space, with our handicapping system giving us an incredible opportunity to connect with our participants and create world-class experiences both on and off the course.” DataJam is a long-running series where workshops are held for data enthusiasts to solve problems using data sets which are firstly ‘deidentified’, making them anonymous. The NRL and Cricket Australia have been involved in some of Australia’s biggest and best data events in the past, and PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman believes golf’s edition can be the best yet. “Other sporting organisations have had tremendous success with their DataJams and we are primed to gain incredibly valuable knowledge from this experience,” Kirkman said. “The findings of this event will speak to all parts of our strategy. We hope to unveil new ways to attract new golfers to all forms of our great games, while also continuing to grow our core.” Huge golf prizes provided by Amazon Web Services will be on the line for teams entering - they must confirm their interest before being invited to the event - as well the opportunity to join the illustrious list of DataJam winners including Quantium, Accenture and Suncorp. Find out more about the Australian Golf DataJam