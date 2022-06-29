Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia has teamed up with Precision Sourcing Australia and AWS to invite you to the first Australian Golf DataJam to be held in Melbourne, at the Australian Golf Centre, on Friday the 18th of November. A must for all data enthusiasts!

We are excited to introduce Australian Golf to our long running DataJam series, that has seen us work with the NRL and Cricket Australia on some of Australia’s biggest and best data events. Australian Golf will be opening the vault to years’ worth of participation and in-game data so the countries best data minds can help deliver solutions that will effect the game for years to come.

The challenge will be to leverage data from the Australian handicapping database, GolfLink, to produce insights that can support our focus of “more Australians playing more golf.”

Here are some of the perks for teams entering:

Mingle with some of Australian Golf's biggest names on the day

Huge prizes to be won relating to the game of golf alongside prizes provided by AWS

Have access to a private Dataset for one of Australia’s biggest sports

Have your name in the pantheon of DataJam winners alongside the likes of Quantium, Accenture & Suncorp

This is an invite only event so please confirm interest ASAP as it is a first come, first serve situation and spots will fill up fast. Get in touch with the data team via if you have questions.

We look forward to having you involved.

Key dates: