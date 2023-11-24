Amazing Ace: Queensland's Ky-An Vu secures first hole-in-one in TeeMates 18 Hole Points Challenge

24 Nov 2023 | Amateur golf | Participation |

Queensland junior Ky-An Vu ticked off another milestone last month, as the thirteen-year-old made her first hole-in-one in the TeeMates 18 Hole Points Challenge at Palmer Gold Coast.

Playing in the final event of the Queensland series, Ky-An, who first picked up a club aged four, struck her 9-iron pure on the 110-metre eighth hole, but confirmation of an ace had to wait until she could inspect the cup.

“She saw it rolling on the green, but wasn’t sure it had actually gone in,” her father Xuyen explained. “But when she got up to the hole and saw it, that was a great moment for her.

“She certainly did well that day and we are all very proud.”

Similarly, Golf Australia Participation Officer for Queensland Danielle Hill saw the shot but wasn’t sure Ky-An had just enjoyed her milestone moment.

“It was a good-looking shot, but I just thought the ball was close to the pin, I didn't realise it had gone in,” Hill recalled.

“Ky-An was calm about it, I think she was probably in a bit of disbelief as most people are when they have their first hole in one.”

It formed part of a steady round for the six-handicapper, as she fired a Nett 76 to finish in nineteenth place.

A member of both Brisbane and Oxley Golf Clubs in Queensland, Ky-An has been playing competitively for the last six years. Having played in a range of events across her home state, she is enjoying the positive atmosphere of the TeeMates Points Challenges and is primed for a big finish to 2023.

“Ky-An is enjoying her golf and setting herself to win the 13 Years & Under Greg Norman Junior Masters at the end of the year,” her father said.

“No doubt she wants to take her golf as far as she can and loves playing in these events. It is also important to find a balance with her studies as a thirteen-year-old. It can be a bit of a juggle.”

Incidentally, it was through her studies at the Queensland Golf School of Excellence at Kelvin Grove State College that Ky-An was afforded the chance to meet legendary seven-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Karrie Webb.

Webb offered a masterclass to students, where Ky-An received words of encouragement from the Australian champion, as well as a signed three-wood cover which sits proudly in her golf bag.

“It was a wonderful experience for Ky-An,” Xuyen smiled. “Karrie gave her some good feedback and a signed club cover. She adores that.”

Ky-An will return to the scene of her hole-in-one for the Greg Norman Junior Masters, to be played at Palmer Gold Coast, 11 – 14 December.

TeeMates is Golf Australia’s new community which supports all kids on their golfing journeys, giving kids and teenagers awesome access to all types of golf events around Australia.

It’s fun and interactive, gives kids a chance to play golf with their peers and to get a Golf Australia handicap which helps track rounds and progress.

