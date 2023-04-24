24 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

Another exciting year of interclub match play golf will conclude this coming Sunday with 14 Finals matches to be contested across three outstanding locations – Cranbourne, Southern and Club Mandalay Golf Clubs. The Commonwealth Golf Club will be hoping to cap off an outstanding 2023 Victorian Pennant season with representation in the Men’s, Women’s, and Youth Division 1 finals, while Victoria, Kew, The National , Northern, Sandhurst, and Riversdale Golf Clubs boasting two teams in the finals. Please for the 2023 Victorian Pennant Finals schedule. Scoring for the Finals will be available here: Good luck to all teams involved this Sunday.