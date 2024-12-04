Youth on Course powers an Aussie family's golf journey

04 Dec 2024 | Participation |

By Kayla Bell, Youth on Course

At Youth on Course, we’re continually inspired by the stories of our members who embark on journeys that turn rounds of golf into lifelong memories with family and friends.

Henry, a 17-year-old Youth on Course and TeeMates member of Golf QLD from Australia, shared an adventure with his family that spanned the western U.S., fueled by their ability to access several courses with their membership. Alongside his 10-year-old brother, Lincoln, Henry embarked on a road trip that led them to some of the most scenic and iconic golf courses on the West Coast, all for $5 or less per round.

Their journey began with a flight into Los Angeles, the gateway to a remarkable coastal road trip up to Monterey Bay. In Pacific Grove, they found themselves welcomed by a club pro who facilitated a tee time on the spot, showcasing the warm, community-oriented spirit that Youth on Course members experience across courses. With the breathtaking “ocean 9” as their backdrop, the round was more than just a game; it was a moment that captured the essence of what Youth on Course aims to provide—unforgettable, affordable golf experiences.

Continuing north, the family arrived at Half Moon Bay Golf Club. A 4:30 p.m. tee time set the stage for a magical round that concluded with the sun setting over the Pacific Ocean as they reached the 18th hole. These golden moments underscored the unique opportunities Youth on Course creates, making it possible for members to play on prestigious courses for just $5. The family’s advice to those hoping to replicate their journey: plan ahead and book popular courses 3–4 weeks in advance to ensure an optimal experience.

Their adventure took them further inland to the storied Las Vegas National Golf Club. Steeped in history, this course has seen the likes of the Rat Pack and was the site of Tiger Woods’ first professional win. Under the desert sun and in 42-degree heat, the staff’s provision of water, ice buckets, and cold towels exemplified the supportive environment that enhances every Youth on Course round. The city’s skyline, punctuated by iconic landmarks like the Sphere and Stratosphere, offered a dramatic and memorable setting for their game.

Returning to Los Angeles for their final round, the family played at Rancho Park Golf Course, California’s busiest public course, for just $5. They wrapped up their journey under a misty afternoon sky, with the LA skyline providing a fitting close to their U.S. golfing odyssey.

This story is more than an itinerary; it’s a testament to the value and vision of Youth on Course. The program’s commitment to opening doors—whether in local communities or across continents—enables young golfers to play and dream big. We hope stories like this inspire other members to leverage their Youth on Course membership to explore and experience golf in new and exciting ways. As we continue to grow, including exploring potential expansions in Australia and beyond, our goal remains steadfast: to make the game accessible, affordable, and unforgettable for youth everywhere.