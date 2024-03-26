Youngsters leading the charge at Medway

26 Mar 2024 | Women and girls | Amateur golf |

Medway Golf Club in Melbourne's north-west is home to a very special pennant team who are proving to be a force in their division, despite their tender age. With only one player above the age of 15, Medway's women's pennant team is currently sitting second on the division three ladder, only recording one loss thus far this season. Club representative, Campbell Menzies says the team has formed a tight knit bond over the last few seasons, which has been instrumental to their success. "From the inclusion of the girls into our squad it has seen our women's team come from finishing last in division four in 2021, to winning the division four grand final last year," he said. "Five of the seven young girls are a part of the Maribyrnong College Sports Academy golf program. "Our club’s partnership with the school involves providing them with training facilities and usage of the course for practice during the week." On top of the relationship between Maribyrnong College and Medway, most of the girls' parents play at Medway too, so the ties with the club are strong. One of the team's youngest members, 13-year-old Georgia Schwartz who plays off an astonishing +0.8 handicap, has been dominant this season, only losing one of her matches by the narrowest of margins. Menzies says the club's dedication to growing the opportunities for women and girls in golf has culminated in the success the pennant team is seeing. "Medway is a part of the Australian Golf Foundation junior girls scholarship program which gives our young girls who are completing junior clinics and coaching at the club free membership," he said. "Currently eight girls are a part of this scholarship at Medway, with our current women’s pennant team players being a part of the program in previous years."