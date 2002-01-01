Young Golf Club (NSW)

Golf Course ID: 22312, 18 hole

Situated in the Cherry Capital of Australia, amongst the rolling hills of the South West Slopes, is the picturesque Young Golf Club. Often described as the “Jewel of the South West”, it is a delight to play all year round. This wonderful 18 hole golf course boasts an immaculate layout, with lush fully irrigated kikuyu fairways that roll out before you like carpet. With bent grass greens that are fast and true, every golfer will find the course a pleasurable experience. Measuring only 5618 metres, it is not overly long, however the tree lined and undulating fairways combine to set a challenge for golfers of all abilities. Even in the harshest of droughts, the Young Course still maintains its superbly manicured condition.