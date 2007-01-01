Golf Course ID: 40317, 18 hole

Welcome to Yeppoon Golf Club. The Club is located on the magnificent Capricorn Coast, just above the Tropic of Capricorn, at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef.

They offer an 18 hole course tempered by the prevailing cooling south-easterly sea breezes.

Our course is home to mobs of friendly grey kangaroos and a myriad of native fauna and flora that benefit from the entire property being classified as Land for Wildlife under Greening Australia’s national environmental initiative.

A modern, fully equipped clubhouse sits centrally at the highest part of the course, and is available year-round for weddings, parties and functions.

Visitors are welcome to participate in competitions or social golf – bookings are essential.