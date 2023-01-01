Golf Course ID: 22513, 18 hole

The Yenda Golf course is an 18 hole course based around 12 grass greens. Situated on the outskirts of the Yenda village 15km NW of Griffith in country NSW. The course is fully grassed with a thin covering of kikuyu fairways, with slow bent grass greens with dirt weeds as rough under the short tree-lined fairways. Yenda boasts an interesting layout with water and trees to avoid. The course is managed and run by a team of dedicated volunteers who keep the grounds in great condition.

.