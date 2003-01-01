Golf Course ID: 30234, 0 hole
Yarrambat Park Golf Course
Public course
Golf course
Driving range
The Yarrambat Park Golf Course is one of the most popular public golf courses in the northern suburbs. The 18 Hole course is located at Yarrambat, a 40 minute drive from Melbourne. Other facilities at Yarrambat Park include: Café, Bar, Bistro, Fully Stocked Pro Shop, Driving Range and PGA Professionals available for lessons.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...
Contact Details
649 Yan Yean Road
Yarrambat VIC 3091