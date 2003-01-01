Banner

Yarrambat Park Golf Course

Public course
Golf course
Driving range

The Yarrambat Park Golf Course is one of the most popular public golf courses in the northern suburbs. The 18 Hole course is located at Yarrambat, a 40 minute drive from Melbourne. Other facilities at Yarrambat Park include: Café, Bar, Bistro, Fully Stocked Pro Shop, Driving Range and PGA Professionals available for lessons.

Contact Details

649 Yan Yean Road
Yarrambat VIC 3091

03 9816 4722
