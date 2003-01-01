Golf Course ID: 30234, 0 hole

The Yarrambat Park Golf Course is one of the most popular public golf courses in the northern suburbs. The 18 Hole course is located at Yarrambat, a 40 minute drive from Melbourne. Other facilities at Yarrambat Park include: Café, Bar, Bistro, Fully Stocked Pro Shop, Driving Range and PGA Professionals available for lessons.