X-Golf Palmerston makes important pledge

X-Golf Palmerston has made an important pledge to create a more inclusive culture within the sport, becoming just the second facility in the Northern Territory to sign the R&A Women in Golf Charter.

As one of the busiest X-Golf facilities in the country, X-Golf Palmerston has become a popular attraction in Darwin for just as many first-timers to the sport as seasoned golfers.

Venue Manager Benjamin Kearney said it was a natural fit for the facility, which prides itself on being a fun and relaxed space for people from all walks of life.

"I've noticed that this place, or at X-Golf in general, it's a less judgmental place for people to come in," he said.

"I'm all about growing and changing the game, and I just thought we had the facilities to influence that, and signing the Charter is just a great opportunity to be able to do that.

"It was a no brainer."

Becoming a signatory to the Charter is a pledge to support increased participation and leadership for women and girls in golf while also supporting the clubs and facilities to become the best version of themselves.

With monthly women's nights, schools programs, a women's only X-League team, and the potential incorporation of the Australian Golf Foundation's Junior Girls' Scholarship program, X-Golf Palmerston has grand plans to stick to its pledge.

"Being more inclusive is a major goal of ours, getting women and girls on board. It's not so much about the golf, it's more about seeing the social aspect of it," said Kearney.

"We already host a chip and sip once a month for the women and it's awesome seeing a group of women come together, having a good time, having a laugh whilst also playing golf."

Having only opened its doors late in 2023, the Palmerston facility has seen steady growth, Kearney revealing that it has become a real social hub for the people of Darwin.

"I think Darwin was crying out for a place like this," he said.

"The growth's been steady and when we first opened, it was crazy.

"We've created a great facility, a good vibe for people to come in. It's not just golfers, it branches from families all the way to just people just getting into golf.

"The growth's been fantastic and the support and the feedback we've got, it's been phenomenal."