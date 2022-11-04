WPGA Tour celebrates 50th Anniversary

04 Nov 2022 | Women and girls | Professional golf |

By Karen Lunn

Back in 1972, a South Australian businessman and keen golfer by the name of Alan Gillott was at home in his lounge room reading a golf magazine, when he saw an article which featured an American female teaching professional, Jeanette Rector. It was in that moment Alan thought to himself, “why can’t we have women professional golfers here in Australia”

This provoked Alan to do some research into women’s professional golf, and with the seed firmly planted and with the financial backing of South Australian entrepreneur Hugh Bonython, Alan headed off to the US on a fact-finding mission and to experience women's professional golf firsthand for himself. He met with female teaching professionals from across the country, and followed the LPGA tour to several tournaments, marvelling at the skill and flair of the players and the huge galleries they attracted. When Alan returned home to Australia buoyed by what he had witnessed stateside the decision had already been made in his mind, and on the 15th of August 1972 the Australian LPGA was founded. There is no doubt that this was a brave move by both Alan and Hugh, and we will be forever thankful for their vision and commitment.

With the association formed, the next steps were to put together a tournament schedule and bring together a field of women professional players. After searching for sponsors, host clubs, and players, the plans were set in place for the first series of tournaments scheduled for March of 1973. The professional players, from Australian, New Zealand and the USA were primed and ready to begin their professional careers, even though I can imagine that there was more than just an air of uncertainty and a few nerves involved! The very first President of the ALPGA was a legend of Australian golf, Betty Dalgleish. In a media release prior to the opening event of the schedule in 1973 Betty closed off with a quote; “The LPGA is here to stay. We will play our tournaments in the best traditions of the game and make a worthwhile contribution to golf in Australia” A truly prophetic statement from back in 1972, which thanks to the many generations of women golfers who have supported the tour here in Australia continues to ring true to this very day.

The very first Australian LPGA tournament teed off on the 30th March 1973 in Wollongong, and it was Barbara McHutchinson who had the honour of hitting the very first shot on the ALPGA Tour at the Simpson Pope Ladies Open Golf Classic.