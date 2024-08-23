World Deaf Golf Championship lands on the Gold Coast

23 Aug 2024 | All Abilities | Amateur golf | Participation |

More than 100 players from 12 countries are deep in preparations at RACV Royal Pines on the Gold Coast for the 14th World Deaf Golf Championship which kicks off on Monday.

First held in England in 1995, this is just the second time the championship has been played in Australia, the first being Joondalup in 2008.

Host to seven BMW Australian PGA Championships, RACV Royal Pines is no stranger to hosting the world's best golfers, and is a fitting venue for the 72-hole event.

The defending men's and women's champions from 2022 in Hawaii – Germans Nico Guldan and Vanessa Girke – have travelled to Australia to see if they can go back-to-back.

Meanwhile, the Australian teams will be hoping to replicate the USA men’s team's achievement from the last championship where they claimed the title on home soil.

A welcome ceremony will be held at Royal Pines on Saturday with the official practice round on Sunday.

Details:

Where: RACV Royal Pines, Gold Coast, Australia.

When: Monday 26 th – Thursday 29 th August.

Round one Monday 26 – Tee Times from 7am-9am (2 Tee Start)

Round two Monday 27 – Tee Times from 7am-9am (2 Tee Start)

Round three Monday 28 – Tee Times from 7am-9am (2 Tee Start) – Seeded draw after round two.

Round four Monday 29 – Tee Times from 7am-9am (2 Tee Start) – Seeded draw final round

Countries:

Australia Czech Republic Sweden USA Ireland Japan Finland England Germany Canada India France

About the Championships

The World Deaf Golf Federation (WDGF) is a non-profit organisation aiming to promote the sport of golf among deaf and hard of hearing golfers in the world and to oversee the World Deaf Golf Championships.

The biennial World Deaf Golf Championships is awarded to and hosted by a member country with the support of WDGF members.

Deaf Golf Australia (DGA) was awarded the winning bid for the 14th edition of the World Deaf Golf Championships in 2024.