World championships coming down under

08 Oct 2024 | Participation | Tournaments | Clubs and Facilities |

For the first time, the World Team Disc Golf Championships will be contested in the Southern Hemisphere, when golfers from 24 countries converge on the Mundaring Sporting Club east of Perth next month.

Run by the World Flying Disc Federation, this year marks the fifth staging of the championship, and while Australia is yet to taste glory, this year's home advantage could make all the difference.

"We're a little bit down in the world rankings on paper," said co-tournament director Sue Summers. "But in reality we have a really good chance because of our home turf advantage.

"So the second last event, in Estonia, we were down I think 19th or something, but the last one we jumped up to fifth."

Summers and her husband Ken are on the World Flying Disc Federation Disc Golf committee, and when there was talks of how to diversify the event, they both put their hands up to take charge in Mundaring.

"We will go back to Europe for the next one, Lithuania. But yeah, this year is especially good because it means that it's much more accessible for some of the Southeast Asian and Oceania countries," said Summers.

Joining a number of countries from Asia is New Zealand, several European countries and Canada, USA and Columbia, the Mundaring town brimming with excitement to show off their community.

"We've connected with the local art gallery," said Summers. "And we've made a disc golf-oriented exhibition.

"It's called 'On Par', and there's an exhibition where local artists of all various kinds, sculptors and painters and all that, and also some disc golfers who do kind hobby artwork, running workshops so people can come and paint a disc and keep it and then use it to throw."

Just as has been the case with regular golf, disc golf has seen a surge in participation numbers off the back of the pandemic, and Summers is excited to see this growth reflected in competition.

The World Team Disc Golf Championships will be held at Mundaring Sporting Club from the 6-9 of November, to find out more.