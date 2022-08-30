Working towards a sustainable future for golf in Greater Adelaide

30 Aug 2022 | Industry news |

Golf Australia has commenced work on a Public Access Facilities Plan for Golf in Greater in Adelaide (The Plan). The Plan will provide a framework for Golf Australia to work collaboratively with key clubs and facilities identified across Greater Adelaide in order to secure funding for facility upgrades to improve the quality, functionality and sustainability of existing golf facilities in the region.

Damien De Bohun, General Manager of Clubs & Facilities at Golf Australia, said The Plan will deliver a sustainable future for golf in Greater Adelaide.

“Golf in Australia is booming with more and more Australians getting out to play golf. Whether it be on the course or at the driving range data has shown that Australians young and old are trying out the game of golf,” said De Bohun.

“Golf clubs across Greater Adelaide are doing a tremendous job of keeping up with the high levels of demand as the interest in golf continues to grow.

“Ensuring all golf facilities cater for an increasing diversity and number of participants is going to be key to the long-term growth and sustainability of golf in all its formats.

“The Plan is designed to build a strong network of quality golf clubs and facilities across Greater Adelaide and through research target the clubs and communities that are most likely to secure funding opportunities.”

Sarah Kelly, the State manager of Golf Australia in South Australia, said The Plan will help golf clubs better adapt and align with the needs of the modern golfing market.

“Getting more Australians playing more golf means more rounds at public courses, more balls hit at public driving ranges, more family outings at Mini Golf courses and much more,” said Kelly

“Given the number of alternative forms of golf which can be enjoyed by all ages, we believe that golf should be playing a greater role in helping to progress the State Government’s active living objectives.

“The Plan will help shed light on the priorities of local governments in relation to future usage and upgrade of local government owned public golf facilities.

“We hope that the plan will encourage a greater collaboration between golf clubs and local councils across Greater Adelaide.”

Kylie Taylor, Chief Executive of the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing, said with steadily growing populations in Greater Adelaide more and more recreational facilities are needed.

“There has never been a greater need for focus on key growth areas and community sport and recreation trends,” said Taylor

“The Plan by Golf Australia will provide key data to help us develop an understanding of the places in Greater Adelaide that are priorities for investment.

“More people are realising the far-reaching benefits of golf and its inclusive promotion of healthy and active living."

An audit of all public clubs and facilities in Greater Adelaide, the region defined as from the Fleurieu Peninsula in the South to Two Wells and the Barossa Valley in the North incorporating both the Adelaide Hills and Mount Barker Council areas to the East will inform the development of The Plan.

The Public Access Facilities Plan (the Plan) will drive strategic improvements and co-investment in public access golf facilities and help ensure Greater Adelaide’s golf facilities are suitable to meet the evolving needs of the golf customer.

The Plan will deliver 15-year roadmap with short, medium and long-term facility planning and development priorities, helping to future proof golf.

For more information and continual updates of The Plan please visit the page. Golf Australia will be in touch with a number of clubs and facilities directly to discuss the plan further.