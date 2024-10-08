Wooster heads up Asia-Pacific challenge

08 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australia has named its teams for the defence of the Asia-Pacific Senior Amateur in Vietnam later this month.

The Australian team is power-packed with defending women’s champion Sue Wooster from Victoria leading the charge.

Australia won both men’s and women’s titles as well as the overall teams title in Vietnam last year, plus both individual championships.

The Australian team will have the top three in last year’s women’s championship – Wooster, Gemma Dooley and Louise Mullard – all competing again. Mullard comes in as a late replacement for national senior champion Nadene Gole, who withdrew.

David Gannon, who has had five top-four finishes in senior events this year and leads the national order of merit, and Peter Bennett will make their debut for Australia in this event. Bennett has six top-10 finishes this year.

Last year’ s men’s individual winner, Victorian James Lavender, was unavailable.

The event is being held from 30 October at Vinpearl Golf Hai Phong, Vietnam. TEAM:

Sue Wooster (VIC) – The National Golf Club Gemma Dooley (NSW) – New South Wales Golf Club Louise Mullard (NSW) – Wyong Golf Club David Gannon (NSW) – New South Wales Golf Club Ken Brewer (NSW) – Newcastle Golf Club Brad Dowling (QLD) – Southport Golf Club Peter Bennett (WA) – Royal Perth Golf Club