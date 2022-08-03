03 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Wooster into US Senior Women's Amateur quarters

by Dane Heverin

Sue Wooster tees off on the fifth hole during her round of 16 against Suzi Spotleson at the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at Anchorage Golf Course in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: USGA.
Australian Sue Wooster is one step closer to a maiden US Senior Women's Amateur title with two big wins on Wednesday morning Australian time to book her place in the quarter-finals at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska.

The 60-year-old Victorian never trailed in either match as she defeated Florida's Amy Kennedy 3&1 in the Round of 32 before trouncing number eight seed Suzi Spotleson, of Ohio, 5&4 in their Round of 16 clash.

Wooster, who is the ninth seed, is a two-time runner-up of this event having lost to American three-time reigning champion Lara Tennant in both 2018 and 2019, but this year she is primed to go one step further having entered the tournament in a rich vein of form.

The former world number one has won three times in 2022 with two victories during the home season - at the Cobram Barooga Senior Amateur and the Western Australian Senior Amateur - before dominating the European Seniors' Championship to triumph by eight strokes.

Her brilliant ball-striking and sublime short-game skills that led to those wins were on display in her morning contest with Kennedy where she raced out to a 3-up lead after four holes.

From then on, it proved to be an arm-wrestle but Wooster maintained her advantage throughout and the knockout blow came in the form of a birdie at the par-5 17th.

She carried the momentum forward to her clash with Spotleson to once again gain an early lead - a two-hole lead courtesy of a birdie at the second and a par at the fourth.

For the next five holes the pair exchanged pars until Wooster put her foot down after the turn.

A birdie-bogey-birdie blitz at the 10th, 11th and 12th blew out her advantage to five-up and it only took two more pars after that to ice the contest.

Wooster will now face Idaho's Terri Frohnmayer in the quarter-finals in the early hours of Thursday morning Australian time with the semi-finals to be played on the same day.

Scoring

