Wooster into US Senior Women's Amateur quarters

03 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Australian Sue Wooster is one step closer to a maiden US Senior Women's Amateur title with two big wins on Wednesday morning Australian time to book her place in the quarter-finals at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska.

The 60-year-old Victorian never trailed in either match as she defeated Florida's Amy Kennedy 3&1 in the Round of 32 before trouncing number eight seed Suzi Spotleson, of Ohio, 5&4 in their Round of 16 clash.

Wooster, who is the ninth seed, is a two-time runner-up of this event having lost to American three-time reigning champion Lara Tennant in both 2018 and 2019, but this year she is primed to go one step further having entered the tournament in a rich vein of form.

The former world number one has won three times in 2022 with two victories during the home season - at the Cobram Barooga Senior Amateur and the Western Australian Senior Amateur - before dominating the European Seniors' Championship to triumph by eight strokes.

Her brilliant ball-striking and sublime short-game skills that led to those wins were on display in her morning contest with Kennedy where she raced out to a 3-up lead after four holes.

From then on, it proved to be an arm-wrestle but Wooster maintained her advantage throughout and the knockout blow came in the form of a birdie at the par-5 17th.

She carried the momentum forward to her clash with Spotleson to once again gain an early lead - a two-hole lead courtesy of a birdie at the second and a par at the fourth.

For the next five holes the pair exchanged pars until Wooster put her foot down after the turn.

A birdie-bogey-birdie blitz at the 10th, 11th and 12th blew out her advantage to five-up and it only took two more pars after that to ice the contest.

Wooster will now face Idaho's Terri Frohnmayer in the quarter-finals in the early hours of Thursday morning Australian time with the semi-finals to be played on the same day.