05 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Wooster beaten in US Senior Women's Amateur final

by Dane Heverin

Sue Wooster addresses the awards ceremony after she lost 4&3 to Shelly Stouffer in the final of the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska. Photo: USGA.
Sue Wooster addresses the awards ceremony after she lost 4&3 to Shelly Stouffer in the final of the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Amateur at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska. Photo: USGA.

Australian Sue Wooster has taken home the US Senior Women's Amateur silver medal for a third time after being beaten by Canadian Shelly Stouffer 4&3 in Thursday's 18-hole final at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska.

The damage was done early as Stouffer blew Wooster out of the water with a two-under par front nine to reach the turn with a 5-up lead and from then on it was only a matter of time until the contest was done.

A par at the par-5 14th was the only hole the Victorian won in the final, but afterwards she was not letting the one-sided nature of the affair dampen her spirits.

"She put the pressure on, and I didn't hit my approach shots good enough. I didn't quite hole out a few clutch putts, but that's the way it goes," Wooster said.

"I'm really proud. This is my third final in four years, I turn 60 this year, and I thought when I went into my first final four years ago, I thought, what are the chances, and then I got into it the next year, and I didn't quite make it last year in Alabama but then got in again this year.

"I turn 60, I thought, hang on, maybe I'm going to win this one day. Maybe not today, but things happen in funny ways. I think my day will come."

Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.

Related News

Golf Australia Logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use