Woon wowed by girls scholarship program

11 Jan 2023

Spending his childhood in Singapore where golf was not accessible, Jonathan Woon can now dream big for his two daughters living in Perth.

The Australian Golf Foundation has given his girls an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in golf, make friends, and learn important life lessons along the way.

“I couldn’t believe such an amazing opportunity could exist,” said Jonathan Woon upon hearing about the scholarship. “My two daughters had only recently taken up golf, so the timing was impeccable.”

Being deprived of junior golf himself, Jonathan had only started playing golf at the start of 2021. Since then, his two daughters Cleo, aged 12, and Cassandra, aged 10, have followed in their father’s footsteps.

Jonathan, who is ‘a big advocate for women’s sport’ was pleased his girls were enjoying lessons but could not have been happier to learn about the scholarship program from resident PGA Professional Calum Juniper.

Aiming to connect girls he had scattered throughout numerous clinics and private lessons; Juniper has been pleased with his first year.

“Both Cleo and Cassandra who are quieter by nature have really developed some newfound confidence being amongst other girls,” he said.

“It has also been great helping them transition from lessons to now playing 9-hole modified competition through our club and Golf WA junior events.”

As a father, Jonathan has been proud to watch the girls improve and develop, but more so he has valued life-lessons such as the resilience golf is teaching his girls.

“What the program does goes beyond sport but is a measure of ensuring my girls have life skills through the game and for their journey ahead,” he said.

"In life the best laid plans can fall short or do a complete 180 on us. Like in golf, our pre shot routines can be executed to perfection however the resulting shot could be a shank or a horrible slice. It has been valuable teaching the girls not to dwell on what hasn't gone to plan (or the bad shot) but instead pick themselves up, recalibrate and look to the future.”

And what a terrific future both Cleo and Cassandra have ….

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.