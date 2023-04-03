Australia's Wood wins NZ All Abilities crown

03 Apr 2023 | All Abilities |

Australia’s Lachlan Wood has won the New Zealand All Abilities Championship hosted by Windross Farm.

Wood finished even par for the championship with rounds of 74 and 70 to beat his friend Cameron Pollard by nine shots in the gross competition, while New Zealand's Mitchell Brown took out the stableford division after shooting his best-ever round – a 73 with 45 points after recording 35 yesterday.

Wood, 31, began today’s final round with a three shot lead which was reduced to one after Pollard went out in a couple under, and Wood shot even. However, he pulled away coming home, making three birdies at 12, 15 and 18 to shoot 2-under and win his third All Abilities title on the trot after victories at the Victorian Inclusive Open and the TPS Hunter Valley All Abilities.

The Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club member is stoked to win three from three after a challenging first round.

“It was nice to play solid in difficult conditions in the first round and then even more solid in the final round today," he said.

“Yesterday was really tough. I felt as though I managed my way through yesterday not too scathed, but very wet. It was good to see some sunshine today once the fog cleared and it was a completely different golf course without the wind; the pins were in a few different spots and a couple of holes played completely differently.”

Although the course played completely differently, Wood’s strategy remained the same. Precision was important to his strategy which he implemented perfectly as he hit plenty of irons off tees and was precise with his approaches.

He’s hopeful his solid performance will see him climb high enough the EDGA World Rankings to earn a spot in the DP World Tour’s G4D Open, which would be a dream after being involved in a horror motor vehicle accident 16 years ago where he shattered his leg into 44 pieces and required more than 33 surgeries.

“I really hope this gets me a spot. The hurdles I’ve had to overcome since my injury to play golf at this level has been huge – it’s hard to explain, but it’s been a long, long road. There have been plenty of people along the way who have helped me out – a huge shout-out to everyone who has supported me.

“If there is anyone out there that can help me get to the G4D Open, I’d be forever grateful.

“I was very lucky to get out of the car but I had several complications with the injuries. I spent 12 months in a wheelchair and another 12 months on crutches.

"Then I was back to rehab to learn how to walk again. I’m stoked just to be able to play golf. I’m stoked to be able to walk around a golf course when my body feels good. I try to walk every chance I get, and to be able to compete is even better.”