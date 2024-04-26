Wood to feature in a United States first for G4D Tour

26 Apr 2024 | All Abilities |

Australia's Lachlan Wood will be part of a huge moment for the G4D Tour next week when the circuit for golfers with a disability visits the United States for the first time at the G4D Tour @ The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Wood will be one of the world’s best 10 golfers with a disability to tee it up at TPC Craig Ranch from April 29-30, with the two-round tournament taking place before their PGA TOUR counterparts compete on the same layout.

The field of eight men and two women have qualified through the established World Ranking for Golfers with Disability (WR4GD) and will now compete in the fourth event of the 2024 G4D Tour season.

Currently ranked ninth in the world, Wood is looking to continue his impressive start to the 2024 campaign after securing his maiden G4D Tour title at the ISPS HANDA Australian All Abilities Championship, and a runner-up finish at the G4D Tour @ Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa.

“It’s massive, it feels like another major event on the calendar,” he said.

“To go up in front of the PGA TOUR, the fans and the people of America, is great for golf. This event will hopefully get more people watching and inspire more people to play.

“It's not just about showcasing talent but also about coming together with fellow players to champion inclusion and highlight the beauty of golf for all abilities.

"Golf is a game for everyone.”

World number one Kipp Popert will look to secure his 10th G4D Tour title, with seven fellow top 10 players on the Gross Ranking division of the WR4GD also competing, as well as Daphne van Houten from the Netherlands and America’s Ryanne Jackson.

Other former winners on the G4D Tour in the field include Ireland’s Brendan Lawlor, Spaniard Juan Postigo Arce, Tommaso Perrino of Italy and Englishman Mike Browne.

Also joining them is Canadian Kurtis Barkley and American Chris Biggins who will both go in search of a maiden title in Texas.