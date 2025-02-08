Wood takes charge of inclusive champs

08 Feb 2025 | All Abilities |

World No. 4 Lachlan Wood has taken a huge lead on the first day of the Victorian Inclusive Championships but the Queensland-based professional has his eyes on a bigger prize.

Wood, 33, shot a brilliant 5-under 67 on the Creek course and leads the championship by seven shots from South Australian Steven ‘Spud’ Alderson.

Hervey Bay’s Wood, who won this event in 2023, had six birdies including a bomb from long range on the par-3 12th hole. His only bogey came with a three-putt at the par-4 18th hole.

Afterward he said he was hellbent on playing his way on to the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia via tour school at Moonah Links in April this year.

Wood competed in the tour school last year and said he “failed gloriously” but he is going back to Moonah Links with high hopes.

“I’ll never give up,” he said. “I’ll keep going until I get there and if it’s not here, it’s Asian tour school at the end of the year. I’ll find a tour somewhere that I’ll get on. I won’t give up even if I go to Legends tour school.”

Wood suffered horrific injuries in a car accident in his teens when he was a promising amateur, requiring numerous surgeries and leaving him with a left leg that is 4cm shorter than the right.

He manages the issues of disability daily. For instance in cool conditions at 13th Beach today, he struggled with leg pain and regretted his wardrobe choices, and needed medication to relieve the pain.

“I didn’t pack pants,” he said. “I looked at the weather when I was flying down, and I saw it was 39 (degrees) and I thought ‘you beauty, it’s like home conditions’. Today I chose to walk to keep the body warm, but then I pay the price for stepping on the foot too many times.

“It’s a ‘lose-lose’ situation for me when I walk. I have approval to take a cart, but the problem is if I do that I’ll seize up.”

The championship, which is being contested by 41 players, concludes on Sunday.