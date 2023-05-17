Wood picks up another UK start

17 May 2023 | All Abilities |

By Jim Tucker

Lachie Wood’s hunger to prove himself one of the world’s best golfers with disability will now take him to the Betfred British Masters in June.

The Hervey Bay-based golfer was inspired by his taste of elite competition when joint eighth at the recent G4D Open at Woburn in England.

His world ranking at No.6 on the WR4GD charts has earned him an invitation to The Belfry, the famous English course that will host the G4D event on June 26-27 during British Masters week.

“I was stoked to play The G4D Open. It showed me everything about the golfers I’m up against and how good they are,” Wood said.

“I also learnt a lot about preparation. My body is different to others.

“I literally couldn’t stand up for the day after I got off the plane.”

The 32-year-old golfer has conquered huge hurdles to become a one-marker after a major car accident changed his life in his teens.

His shorter left leg is held together by 14 screws and a plate after muscle grafts and numerous surgeries. Relocating to sunny Queensland from Victoria had much to with escaping the cold.

The way the opening round unfolded at The G4D Open was no help.

He was two-over par through the opening eight holes before a two-and-a-hour weather delay.

“The temperature plunged, my body seized up over the break and I just couldn’t keep the ball straight when we resumed. I dropped like nine shots in six holes when we got back out on course,” Wood said.

To Wood’s credit, he bounced back from his 10-over-par 82 to finish the event 76-76 for a T8 finish.

"I didn’t look at a leaderboard until the last hole and I needed a par to make sure of top 10,” Wood said.

He kept his cool after finding the trees with his tee shot and being forced to chip out. He holed a six-metre putt for par.

During the week, Wood played with Ireland’s Alan Gaynor (T8th), who was born with no left hand.

“I played in the tournament and in practice with some excellent players and met some great people. Someone like (winner) Brendan Lawlor hits it unbelievable,” Wood said.

“Like I said, there’s plenty of motivation from that week.

“I’m really looking forward to another chance in England.”

The 54-hole G4D Open, launched by The R&A, is regarded as a major for all abilities golfers. The Aussie contingent of Wood (T8), Geoff Nicklaus (T23), Cam Pollard (30th) and Adam Letherbarrow (71st) all revelled in the elite surroundings.

Wood is also in a reserve slot for the Volvo Scandanavian Mixed in Stockholm on June 5-6.