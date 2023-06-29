Wood finishes seventh on G4D Tour debut

29 Jun 2023 | All Abilities |

Queensland’s Lachlan Wood has finished seventh in his debut appearance on the G4D Tour in Europe.

Wood shot rounds of 73-79 at the G4D Tour @ Betfred British Masters to finish at eight-over-par, 12 shots behind the winner, England's Kipp Popert (70-70).

Tied for eighth in the inaugural G4D Open in May, Wood is relishing the opportunity to compete against the world’s best All Abilities golfers.

“Learning about how the G4D Tour and the DP World Tour have made the Tour so inclusive and supportive of us on a world-class stage has motivated me a lot,” said the 32-year-old.

“I’m working extremely hard on every part of my game on and off the course so I can continue to climb up the World Rankings and compete across the globe against the best in the world.

“I could have only imagined opportunities like this, but to have it become real is life changing.

“I hope I can help inspire others to never give up, never stop dreaming and never stop pursuing your dreams, even if life throws you some bad cards or a life-changing injury or illness.”

The G4D Tour @ Betfred British Masters is played in conjunction with the Betfred British Masters starting Thursday, with Australians Min Woo Lee, David Micheluzzi, Jason Scrivener, Blake Windred and Kiwi Daniel Hillier all in the field.