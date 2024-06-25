Women’s pennant hat-trick for Mount Lawley

25 Jun 2024 | Amateur golf |

Mount Lawley secured the division one Golf WA Women’s Pennant flag for the third consecutive year after dominating Lake Karrinyup in the final.

The Vines Golf & Country Club hosted the showdown, which, on paper could have been a close encounter. Mount Lawley had won all seven of their matches on their procession to the final, while Lake Karrinyup’s only defeat came at the hands of Mount Lawley in an exciting 4.5 – 2.5 match in the second round of matches in early May.

Come the final however, Mount Lawley was bolstered by the presence of Erina Tan, Amanda Gan, Isabella Leniartek and Ruby Cotton – all of whom had missed the earlier clash between the sides while representing WA in the interstate teams matches.

Mount Lawley made most of the early running, with Cotton, Gan, Maddison Ling, Georgia Sanderson and Sophie Williams all up early in their matches. It wasn’t all one-way traffic, though, with Lake Karrinyup’s Hannah Mitchell and Isobel Dorrington up on Tan and Leniartek at the halfway point in the top two matches.

That was as good as it got for Lake Karrinyup, however. Williams – unbeaten throughout the pennants season – posted an 8&7 win over Tracey Silbert, with Ling, Sanderson, Cotton and Gan all adding comfortable wins to guarantee Mount Lawley the flag.

Tan and Leniartek, meanwhile, overturned their deficits to win 3&1 and 2&1 respectively to give Mount Lawley a 7-0 clean sweep.

Not only was it Mount Lawley’s third division one title on the bounce it was also their sixth win in the last seven women’s pennants seasons, with Royal Perth in 2021 the only other team to win the top flight since 2016.

Final results – Weekend Divisions

Division 1 = Mount Lawley Golf Club

North Division = The Western Australian Golf Club

South Division = Hartfield Golf Club

Weekday Divisions

Division 1 = Wanneroo Golf Club

Division 2 = The Western Australian Golf Club

Division 3 = The Western Australian Golf Club

Division 4 = Nedlands Golf Club

Division 5 = Royal Fremantle Golf Club