Women’s golf on the crest of a wave at Cottesloe

Cottesloe Golf Club has achieved an impressive milestone, with women making up 30% of its adult membership.

This is higher than the national and Western Australian average ( ), and comes on the back of Cottesloe GC’s efforts to create a flexible, gender-neutral structure that caters for working and studying women.

Citing ‘major inroads in restructuring membership with a focus on fairness and equity’, Cottesloe GM Tracey-Lea Tiley said: “Our ‘One Club’ philosophy is starting to take shape and we are thrilled with the way members are embracing the new structure and social benefits.

“Professional and studying women now have an equal opportunity to play golf outside of their traditional working week.”

Women’s Captain, Jane Metcalf, added: “The growth and popularity of women’s golf at Cottesloe is very exciting. Our nurturing and inclusive community has assisted with the membership growth.”

The club’s successful implementation of the is also paying dividends and helping to create sustainable pathways into the sport and into club membership.

Through the scholarship program and other girls’ golf clinics and development programs, the club’s junior girls membership has skyrocketed since 2022, providing a potential pipeline of women golfers for decades to come.

“We look forward to growing our women’s membership to a higher percentage the near future,” Metcalf added.