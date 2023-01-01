Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia have launched their inaugural Women and Girls Month. This March, Australian golf’s peak bodies will celebrate women and girls championing their participation in and contribution to golf for the entire month.

The action-packed month is headlined by The Athena, a two-day made for television tournament that completely breaks the mould of a standard golf tournament and showcases the talent and personalities of Australia’s best young women golfers.

Check out the full calendar of events ( ) and register your attendance below.