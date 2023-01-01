Women and girls month - March 2023
Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia have launched their inaugural Women and Girls Month. This March, Australian golf’s peak bodies will celebrate women and girls championing their participation in and contribution to golf for the entire month.
The action-packed month is headlined by The Athena, a two-day made for television tournament that completely breaks the mould of a standard golf tournament and showcases the talent and personalities of Australia’s best young women golfers.
Check out the full calendar of events (or PDF download here) and register your attendance below.
|Date
|Event
|Location
|About
|1 March
|Women's Golf Network Launch
|Royal Melbourne GC/Sandy Golf Links
|
The first event on the Women's Golf Network calendar includes lunch at Royal Melbourne plus lessons and golf with The Athena players at Sandy Golf Links
|1 March
|2023 Visionary of the Year launch
|Online
|
Visionary of the Year rewards golf's gender equity visionaries
|4-5 March
|The Athena
|Sandy Golf Links
|
The third installment of The Athena lands on screens thanks to Foxtel and Kay and the greens at Sandy Golf Links on the first weekend in March
|7 March
|Moss Vale Pro-Am
|Moss Vale GC
|
WPGA Tour Pro-Am
|8 March
|International Women's Day
|Sandy Golf Links
|
Join us from 10am-2pm for junior golf clinics, beginner adult golf clinics, 9-hole Ambrose play, drinks and nibbles. Childcare available for the first 20 to book -Register your attendance here
|9-10 March
|Wagga Wagga Pro-Am
|Wagga Wagga Golf Club
|
WPGA Tour Pro-Am
|13 March
|Southport Pro-Am
|Southport Golf Club
|
WPGA Tour Pro-Am
|19 March
|Active Allies Day
|Sandy Golf Links
|
Launch of Golf Australia's Active Allies program designed to engage and support men and boys to encourage, support and celebrate women and girls playing golf - Register your attendance here
|24-26 March
|NSW Women's Open
|Tuncurry Golf Club
|
WPGA Tour event
|26 March
|Family Day
|Sandy Golf Links
|
Head to Sandy Golf Links from 10.30am-3pm for family focussed day of golf fun that'll be fun for all ages and abilities - Register your attendance here
|31 March
|Golf Leaders Network
|Australian Golf Centre
|
Women in Board Executive positions at Australian golf clubs are championing the Australian Golf Strategy by working together to challenge, support and inspire women to get into senior leadership roles
|31 March-2 April
|Australian Women's Classic
|Bonville Golf Resort
|
WPGA Tour event