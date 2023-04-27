Women in Golf Showcase moves to Ballarat

27 Apr 2023 | Women and girls |

The Women in Golf Careers Showcase is moving to the first of the regional venues at Ballarat Golf Club in Victoria on Friday, May 7.

Another chance for women and girls to come together and learn about career opportunities that exist in golf has arrived.

We have confirmed an engaging panel of guest speakers working across a range of professions in the industry who are passionate about sharing their experiences. Emily McLennan – High Performance Operations Coordinator, Golf Australia Emily has worked at Golf Australia for five years. She grew up playing golf and was fortunate to play competitively in the US college system, so working in the industry was a natural progression once she had decided to strop pursuing a playing career. “I love that my role is so different day-to-day, and I have the flexibility to take on new challenges and learn new skills from others in my team.” Emily is passionate about sharing the opportunities available to women and girls and believes there are endless initiatives to grow the game. Suzanne Burns – RTO Manager, PGA of Australia Suzanne has only worked in golf for a year and a half but has been involved at a club level for five years in a board position. A friend found the job role advertised and brought it to her attention, “Isn’t this your dream job?”. Suzanne loves combining her passion for golf with her career, which is in education – an industry she has been part of for over 20 years. When asked what she thinks we are doing well, Suzanne said, “We are getting better at looking for opportunities that are available to grow our industry through further inclusion of women and girls.” Ange Tatt - Head Professional at Ballarat Golf Club. Ange has a long-distinguished history in the game, recently representing Australia and playing in the Australian Open. An employee and member of Ballarat Club for the past seven years, Ange has developed women’s golf clinics and made a substantial contribution to golf and Vision 2025. “The thing I am most looking forward to is networking. Really picking the brains of all the other girls. “Everyone has got so many different ideas and we all learn so much about golf and what we can do to develop the game when we’re all in it together, no matter where we are in the world. “I’m definitely an advocate for women in golf – that’s my main thing in Ballarat – so I just can’t wait for that part of it.” For more information on the Women in Golf Careers Showcase and to register your attendance for the showcase at Ballarat Golf Club, click