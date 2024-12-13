Women in Golf Charter award winners are celebrated

13 Dec 2024 | Women and girls |

The influence of the R&A’s groundbreaking Women in Golf Charter has manifested itself in the form of the first-ever women in golf awards, held in Melbourne recently.

The awards were presented to highlight the work that clubs and facilities around the country do in this space.

Brisbane Golf Club’s Deb Kember won the prestigious ‘Most Influential Woman in Golf 2024’ award for her leadership and guidance at the club and across the sport more broadly.

Kember is the first woman to become President of Brisbane and also is the founder of the Golf Leaders Network, a network of office bearers within golf clubs formed in 2022.

Queensland’s Windaroo Lakes Golf Club was awarded the ‘program of the year’ trophy for its ‘Golf Fore Women’ initiative which provided a supportive and fun pathway for women of all skill levels to learn and enjoy the sport.

Busselton in Western Australia was awarded ‘Best Initiative for Overall Women’ and Girls Engagement’ for a ‘chip and sip’ program that drew 300 women to the club in a year.

The National in Victoria earned a prize as ‘most progressive club/facility’ and Zonely, an inclusive golf community based in NSW, won an award for ‘Excellence in Community Engagement’.

About 80 people attended the function at Huntingdale Golf Club, with Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland speaking.

The R&A Women in Golf Charter was introduced in 2018 and adopted by Golf Australia in 2021. Since then, 128 clubs and facilities have become signatories.

“The R&A Women in Golf Charter is a strong statement of intent to take measures designed to achieve positive change for women and girls,” said Tamara Mason, Golf Australia’s Head of Women and Girls Engagement.

“The inaugural awards night provided an opportunity to for us all to be grateful that decision makers in golf tried a different approach to include women and girls – and they were successful. “Clubs who are signatories to the R&A Women in Golf Charter have proactively decided that, in order to attract women and girls to the sport and their club, they have to do things differently.

“This includes reviewing club operations, the leadership model at the club, club competition schedules, membership structures and golf activity options.

“Decision-makers at the clubs have the support of Golf Australia staff to navigate these conversations with their boards and committees and take action to make the desired changes come to life.

“The awards night was recognition of those who have been working towards making positive change over a lengthy period of time and they should be congratulated for their efforts.” Winners: 1. Women and Girls Programs of the Year Windaroo Lakes Golf Club

2. Most Progressive Club/Facility of the Year The National Golf Club

3. Excellence in Community Engagement Zonely

4. Best Initiative for Overall Women and Girls Engagement Busselton Golf Club

5. Most Influential Woman in Golf (2024) Deb Kember

Golf Australia has committed to the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter that aims to enable more women and girls to maximise their potential at all levels of the sport. Golf Australia is now encouraging Australian golf clubs and facilities to become signatories of the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter, publicly stating their commitment to improving the sport for women & girls. Some of the benefits of becoming a signatory of the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter include: Receiving a Signatory decal that can be placed at your club to showcase your support and commitment of the R&A’s Women in Golf Charter.

Receive a digital suite of marketing tools that can be used for your own website and advertising.

Ability to be nominated for Golf Australia programs such as Visionary of the Year and the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girl’s Scholarship program funding.

Recognition of your commitments on both the R&A website and Golf Australia website – with potential to have your club/facility highlighted through video case studies.

